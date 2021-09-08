Swallow By Caroline Taylor

Swallow
Would you believe
how many years I
spent writing about
flowers trying to write
about the vulva the
clitoris mine or hers
or simply the as in
nonspecific and worshipable?
I told my friend I
wanted to write about
variegated monstera but
perhaps I intended to
write about photographs
of nude models.
On any given day I
might have walked through
a door set a bell ringing
bought the tallest one
in a rounded clay
pot the 20” x 24” black
and white still unframed.
I might have paid
clumsily prayed the
grime under my thumbnail
went unnoticed swallowed my
greed like a pearl a penny
a pear seed wondered how
many days and nights
it would hold a space
inside me.
By Caroline Taylor
Biography:
Caroline Taylor is currently an undergraduate at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. She is pursuing degrees in creative writing and communication. Her work has appeared previously in Windfall, Fiction Fogey, The Scarlet Leaf Review, and Storm Cellar.