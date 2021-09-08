Swallow By Caroline Taylor

Swallow



Would you believe

how many years I

spent writing about

flowers trying to write

about the vulva the

clitoris mine or hers

or simply the as in

nonspecific and worshipable?

I told my friend I

wanted to write about

variegated monstera but

perhaps I intended to

write about photographs

of nude models.

On any given day I

might have walked through

a door set a bell ringing

bought the tallest one

in a rounded clay

pot the 20” x 24” black

and white still unframed.

I might have paid

clumsily prayed the

grime under my thumbnail

went unnoticed swallowed my

greed like a pearl a penny

a pear seed wondered how

many days and nights

it would hold a space

inside me.

By Caroline Taylor

Biography:

Caroline Taylor is currently an undergraduate at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. She is pursuing degrees in creative writing and communication. Her work has appeared previously in Windfall, Fiction Fogey, The Scarlet Leaf Review, and Storm Cellar.

