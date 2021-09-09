Self-Portrait in the Morning By Kaitlin Kan

Self-Portrait in the Morning

Spattered with freckles,

I cannot escape the sun

while hidden in my lair.

Lips bloodied in hatred,

frosted in apologies.

Remnants of nightmares

in the watercolor bruises

cradling my blushing eyes, hair

braiding and unbraiding itself

in tendrils, still sleeping.

Have I always looked like chaos?

looking back at me

with years of regret

and a birthmark so often

glittering in the tracks of tears.

The lights went out

with the kiss of electrodes,

dousing the embers in my cheeks

with the curse of tomorrows.

I am a beautiful corpse indeed.

I wipe the toothpaste from my mouth

with the back of my hand;

morning is always

a ritual of lamentation.

By Kaitlin Kan

Biography:

Kaitlin Kan is a product of a multicultural upbringing, New England boarding school, and Yale University, where she is currently studying English and psychology. She has been published in Ponder Review, New Plains Review, Anti-Heroin Chic, Sincerely Magazine, Hektoen International, and Sky Island Journal. When she is not writing, she is spending time with her dogs and playing piano.

