The city goes first By Taylor Bereiter

The city goes first



as the light leaves, washing over marbled buildings, drawn away like a tablecloth

as god whispers a dark quiet into the world because he is eternity’s disc jockey

and small lights flicker on like distant candles

as people, lazy in their beds, annihilate the good air by shutting off their lamps

and we all sit with our thoughts as gravity keeps its consistent aging pull

as the stars peer down at us as listless angels

as the night dares all the animals into silence and we follow eyelids first into slumber

as shivering rats

crawl up subway pipes like god is at the other end

with a handful of cheese, laughing until the world grows moldy with indifference

and small children break apart

crackers in their dreams, their dreams small and brittle in the mouths

of their parents, taller children with bigger dreams that crumbled faster than they could grow

and maybe growing up isn’t something that happens to you, but something that follows you until you turn

around

and greet it with a few slumped shoulders

and shrug

into your life like

good enough

is

good enough today

but tomorrow

is today

on repeat

and god is a sticky fingered disc jockey at a house party

that everybody wants to leave.

We live life like a city unto ourselves

dark entirely inside, until the smallest parts of us wake up before the sun does

and we turn the lamps back on despite gravity’s protest

because somewhere out the door is a leaking pipe that smells of cheese

because we’re shivering rats and listless angels and children too dumb to stay young

and we’re shaking off sleep as tomorrow finds us

in the daytime, growing older one more moment, cut down by an edge of light

as the tablecloth folds over once more, drawn back into position by a turntable

and god sticks his finger onto a cracking disc and begs us, “one more, please—

I think we’ve just about got this living thing figured out.”

By Taylor Bereiter

Biography:

Taylor began writing poetry in college and has since competed in multiple national poetry slams before flying off to Taiwan to teach English literature abroad. She writes because language is too damn fun to quit and because, as a trans woman, she has found poetry to be an excellent way to be heard.

