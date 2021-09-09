When A Body Disobeys The Law Of Elasticity By Joshua Effiong

When A Body Disobeys The Law Of Elasticity

It becomes one that chooses its’ texture.

On some days, it’s cells, and tissues, and organs

Liquefies into a river, to be awash from dolour.

I allow a scapula kiss my breath

& watch as this warehouse of memories

Split into a thousand pieces, unveiling the

Genesis of pain. & strain—this outpouring

Stains my chest. In the beginning, the creator

Gave life to clay. Does it mean that I’d being

Indoctrinated with the gospel of crumbling,

Even before I took my first breath? In this poem,

Everything is synonymous to distortion.

Come, watch how a black boy morphs into a house of cards,

Sufficient with the history of days when the proof of

Existence is just the air in his lungs

& nights when he practiced exorcism on himself.

Look, I understand the theory of disintegration

And how it undresses the pride of a man.

Rendering him asthenic. The rate of decay is

Directly proportional to extinction.

This is a poem in which a body

Disobeys the law of elasticity

Still, it refuses to be the past tense

Told in present, & renames itself an antonym to death.

By Joshua Effiong

Biography Joshua Effiong [He] is a Nigerian writer and a lover of literature. His works has appeared in Eboquills, Kalahari Review & Shallow Tales Review. He is an author of a poetry chapbook Autopsy of Things Left Unnamed. When he is not writing, he is reading, watching movies and listening to music. An undergraduate of Science Laboratory Technology. He lives in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria. And here he writes from. You can find him on Instagram @josh.effiong and twitter @JoshEffiong

