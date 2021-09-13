Irises By Sara Doan

Irises

You can paint flowers

in the asylum

unfurling through irises

your first full day all indigo

and impulse.

Easy to paint

when they bring your meals

and change your sheets

and keep you from eating

your own colors of lead and wonder.

A painting every two days

to out-create the redness

wavering through the night cafe

or the lines of Baby Marcelle crumbling

beneath your promises to the postman.

Despite the dark

your nights carry

wheat fields on the wind

swirling against the starry night

as you memorize the stars’ courses

on nights too full for sleep.

Your endless sunflowers dried up,

you’ll embrace that village below

in browns and taupes and pinks

once you’re well enough

to taste the almond blossoms.

By Sara Doan

Biography Sara C. Doan (she/her) is a writing professor and emerging poet located near Atlanta, Georgia. When she’s not teaching and researching design strategies for equity in health communication, she enjoys wandering through art museums, baking too many scones, and sewing her own clothing in large floral prints and jewel tones.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

