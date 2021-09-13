On Purpose



I want to forgive America

And escape the rage that Antebellum brings,

Then I envision the fear in the eyes of those chained

In tight spaces inhaling putrid fragrances seasick

Numbing numbing numbing

from racing thoughts of never returning

then with dropped jaw I watch men scale capitol walls

and remember how our insurrections ended

heads severed and unblinking on wooden posts

along the road a morbid example made

or with feet hopelessly kicking until they can’t

I want to forgive America

And elude the assimilated shame

Of mispronounced names but

They pronounce our names as questions

On purpose.

By Deaundra Jackson

Biography Atlanta is the phoenix that lives in her. She is uncompromising about living a life that advocates for a greater quality of life for those who’ve been systemically abandoned. She worked for three years at the Georgia State Capitol determined to understand political underpinnings. Her hometown of Atlanta is number one in income inequality in America and she refuses to turn a blind eye to the disparities in social mobility. Writing was always her avocation, but while in The Politics of Black Poetry class, she was reassured that she wasn’t limited to becoming a public servant by running for office, she could illuminate the trauma of her community by cultivating her gift of writing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

