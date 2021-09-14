Upon Seeing Floating Dust at Golden Hour By Ashley Kim

Upon Seeing Floating Dust at Golden Hour

When she said there is nothing

left ― I am gone like a father,

false like a specter ― maybe

you cannot help but wonder if

she was even here, ― or if

you built her out of Jenga block

bones buried in a meadow of

lavender and carnation that does

not exist. But look at the grocery list

taped to the fridge, and dig through

the rubbish bin if you must ―

there is her name in the address line

of The New Yorker, and in crossword

puzzles of shredded signatures.

Do you remember the bookstore

(the one with overpriced coffee,

you know the one) and how

she tested every marker color

by writing her name? ― leaving

traces of something a little less

than fingerprints. Or the back of

your senior yearbook, from which

she whispers ― I was here (and

she still is, on the paper, at least,

but dust is dead skin and

you haven’t got the willpower

to sweep). Now these scraps

are precious to us, bits

of a lover I said goodbye to

long before you did. She did.

These ― wrinkled receipts, nails

in the wall, eraser shavings, socks

without partners, calculator

histories, a dog that keeps barking,

an orchid on the windowsill

I am not used to watering,

the brightness of the sun on the wall

facing the fire escape window ―

the one she used to sit by to watch

every setting sun.

By Ashley Kim

Biography:

Ashley Kim is a 17-year-old high school senior from Southern California. Her work has been published in Overachiever and is forthcoming in The Bookends Review and Detester. She has been nationally recognized by the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards and Visions of Unity. Soli Deo gloria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

