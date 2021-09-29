Ode to Mantid By Alissa Nalewajko

Ode to Mantid

I must have swallowed

up your skull

seven or more times

now but again,

you mount. Again! You

headless horseman!

You same-sex lace

limbed mate!

You mate me writhing,

raptorial, cannibal.

You’ve watched me rip

hummingbirds apart

at their ruby

throats with such

quaint affection. Now,

you let me pluck away

your legs. O

my spindly thing! O

acephalous Anne!

Wanton Marie!

You know

they say I am three

times as fertile with brain

in my belly. You know

it is not nearly enough to

be eaten. Go on, my

dearest animal,

try again.

By Alissa Nalewajko

Biography:

Alissa Nalewajko is a student at Princeton University studying creative writing. She’s from Boise, Idaho and loves to explore themes of persona and surrealism through her work. She has been previously published in Zeniada magazine.

