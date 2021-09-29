Ode to my Husband By Alissa Nalewajko

Ode to my Husband

My husband takes me to the

arboretum on Sundays. I squeeze

ethyl acetate onto a bed of plaster in

the bottom of a jar labeled “POISON”

and we spend the next three hours

chasing twin cobalt dragonflies. At

home, he pins the wings at the kitchen

table.

My husband scales limestone – a

spider-limbed daddy long leg on the

wall in demi plié. I get bored

watching, run miles down the hill and

hike them back. We drive to town for

lunch and sit by the water. He licks

the salt from my forehead with a wet

tongue.

My husband wears my bras to parties –

tobacco brown, bruise purple – and

lets the lace show on each shoulder

where his jacket slips. We smoke out

the car window. He takes me home

and fucks me – wraps mandible

around throat, burrows between each

toe.

My husband paints his nails, won’t let

me do it for him. Calls wearing my

clothing. Pierces his right nostril and

wears the dried blood. My husband,

the entomologist, teaches locusts and

wasps at the university. Fathers three

children and does it right: mountain

way, soil-up.

My husband jokes about

cannibalizing the teller at the bank.

Takes the vacuum cleaner apart and

puts it back together. Lets the yard

grow wild so the bees swarm in

summer. Sometimes, I lose him in the

tall grass. He has room in his jaw for

wisdom teeth. I shave his mole in the

shower, clip a skin tag.

My husband marries me after six

years of dating. He wears

mountaineer’s glasses to the

ceremony, turns his eyes into mirrors.

We marry. We honeymoon. He eats

near-raw steak each night of the trip

and skims me the cognac sauce. We

bite at one another. It’s funny: the day

we met, he ate a spider out of my

hand.

By Alissa Nalewajko

Biography:

Alissa Nalewajko is a student at Princeton University studying creative writing. She’s from Boise, Idaho and loves to explore themes of persona and surrealism through her work. She has been previously published in Zeniada magazine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

