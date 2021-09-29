Point of the Sun By Ashley Kim

Point of the Sun

When we met, I said I loved

raspberries the most, so you brought me

tender handfuls in open palms, crimson

running along river-creases in

your skin, dripping down channels

on your wrists. You offered me

home cupped in woven fingers, and

I could almost see it:

a meadow of

cotton lilac and blue-green grass,

peach trees in a grove only we know

how to find, sun-splattered freckles

because I refuse to wear a hat, because

I refuse to hide―

but I have lied

about other things, too, like loving

the sea, or being able to whistle, or

knowing the names of constellations.

If I string the truth from this reluctant

pit of emetophobic stomach I could still lie

again and confess I love city streets in

rust-colored snow and aching cold exhaust

but I am trying to be honest, so I will give

you this alone:

I am searching for

the center of eternity. Sometimes,

I think it is burning you from the inside

of your ribcage,

molten and heavy and

staining like cigarette smoke or red wine, skin

feverish―sweating blood like a crown

of pomegranate sap as you tell me about

paradise, as you board a barge going

someplace far away.

By Ashley Kim

Biography:

Ashley Kim is a 17-year-old high school senior from Southern California. Her work has been published in Overachiever and is forthcoming in The Bookends Review and Detester. She has been nationally recognized by the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards and Visions of Unity. Soli Deo gloria.

