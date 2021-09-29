Spring Comes By Ling Ge

Spring Comes
to the West Lake.
Cherry trees are
in full bloom.
Two magpies reunite.
When one lands
on a branch,
pink petals fly.
In the distance,
in the mist,
still water reflects
an arched bridge,
several trees,
and a pavilion
along a dike.
Faraway islands
where hermits reside
hide in clouds.
By Ling Ge
Biography
Ling Ge is a Pushcart nominee who studies creative writing and works as a statistician in Toronto, Canada. In her literary work, she uses a combination of Eastern and Western styles. Her work has appeared in the Spadina Literary Review. Her tanka will appear in Ribbons.