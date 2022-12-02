Sweet Tooth By David Icenogle

Sweet Tooth

She smoked her teeth away

from the bubble, if you’re a country club member,

that’s what the lottery faithful

call a meth pipe.

She’s the attendant for the bakery at Walmart

and she’s from a place so secluded

the people there think going to Walmart

is a special occasion.

Sometimes she doesn’t bring her fake teeth to work

as if she wasn’t planning on smiling that day

but she always smiles

despite the memories she has

kept behind locked bathroom doors

and being fluent in garnished wages.

She’s looks elderly but she’s 54.

Retirement isn’t in her vocabulary,

benefits are getting to take some of the leftovers home.

She’s got medical bills that will walk her to the graveyard

because she wasn’t insured for what would break her

and some of her pre-existing conditions

go back generations,

she’ll have a mobile home longer than she’ll have a mobile phone

but she still smiles even when she can’t afford teeth.

She’ll tell people her teeth are missing

because she has a sweet tooth

which is true but not in a way they understand.

We all got a sweet tooth,

just some cause cavities that can’t be filled.

Somewhere in the holes inside her she found Jesus.

Good for her

because even though her life has been

one long Band-Aid rip

she’s the sweetest thing in the bakery.

Her name is Sheila and last month she became a great-grandma.

She’s not embarrassed of being that at her age,

she jokes and says that she’s always been a great grandma.

I’ll believe in miracles for her

and if she doesn’t get what she wants out of this life

I’ll believe in reincarnation for her.

I don’t believe in prayer

but I pray for Sheila

and her great grandbaby, too.

By David Icenogle

Biography David Icenogle is a writer and mental health advocate who writes about his own experience with mental illness. He has publications with Asylum Magazine, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Passengers Journal, the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and A Tether to this World.

