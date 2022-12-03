I Try To Be The Cowboy Mitski Sings About By Kris Cho

I Try To Be The Cowboy Mitski Sings About

I miss you, Korean cowboy

every morning I mount the sunrise

alone

far from cornfields that hold up a 180 sky

and eat plain oats

when its quiet enough

I feel my heartbeat and hear yours

hoof beats traveling somewhere far

until we run into the coast

bring our horses back to the water

and then cross it

Korean cowboy, I think we sing the same songs

or at least the ones you did in myth

(she said you wrote beautiful love letters, I call myself a poet)

(and a romantic)

Korean cowboy, I think I’m becoming you:

I yearn for country roads



I call myself “cowbutch” and feel you in my chuckle

or the way I hold a door open

or pull a chair out

or kiss a woman

I whistle your tune about places I’m almost from

exhale a dying prarie

where you first hoisted me onto a horse

told me how your skull once cracked beneath a hoof

and I remember an open mic under stars

understand the crickets fiddle

and hum them a little story

about a path through the 태백 mountains

By Kris Cho

Biography:

Kris Cho is a poet born and raised in Mid-Missouri. They are currently studying at Brown University where they double concentrate in Ethnic Studies and History. Cho competed on the Brown/RISD College Union Poetry Slam Invitational (CUPSI) team, winning the 2019 semi-finalist title with their teammates. Their work has been featured in Visions Literary Magazine and chapbook 0.2.

