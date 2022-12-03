I Try To Be The Cowboy Mitski Sings About By Kris Cho

I Try To Be The Cowboy Mitski Sings About
I miss you, Korean cowboy
every morning I mount the sunrise
alone
far from cornfields that hold up a 180 sky
and eat plain oats
when its quiet enough
I feel my heartbeat and hear yours
hoof beats traveling somewhere far
until we run into the coast
bring our horses back to the water
and then cross it
Korean cowboy, I think we sing the same songs
or at least the ones you did in myth
(she said you wrote beautiful love letters, I call myself a poet)
(and a romantic)
Korean cowboy, I think I’m becoming you:
I yearn for country roads
I call myself “cowbutch” and feel you in my chuckle
or the way I hold a door open
or pull a chair out
or kiss a woman
I whistle your tune about places I’m almost from
exhale a dying prarie
where you first hoisted me onto a horse
told me how your skull once cracked beneath a hoof
and I remember an open mic under stars
understand the crickets fiddle
and hum them a little story
about a path through the 태백 mountains
By Kris Cho
Biography:
Kris Cho is a poet born and raised in Mid-Missouri. They are currently studying at Brown University where they double concentrate in Ethnic Studies and History. Cho competed on the Brown/RISD College Union Poetry Slam Invitational (CUPSI) team, winning the 2019 semi-finalist title with their teammates. Their work has been featured in Visions Literary Magazine and chapbook 0.2.