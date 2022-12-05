Last Rites By Levon Hill

Last Rites

I found my religion flying

down a pothole filled road

in the back of an ambulance

pounding on a dead man’s chest,

while I prayed that his heart would

start again

It didn’t.

I still go to church every time I

lose a patient. I don’t know

if I believe in God,

I just don’t know how else to

say goodbye.

I’ve never had much faith

in anything but

the fact that the world

is full of people

crashing into

other people

with little regard to consequences

of their actions

and the results

of their decisions

sending out ripples

turning into tidal waves.

But when it all goes

from bad to tragic

someone like me will be there,

to whisper last rites

over broken bones

and lost futures.

By Levon Hill

Biography:

Levon Hill is a public servant and former Paramedic currently living in New England and working in healthcare system reform.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

