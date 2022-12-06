When My Mother Mothered By M Chapman Orozco

When My Mother Mothered
I bought the gold chain,
the most delicate one
I had to close my eyes
to know it was
like the one
she never took off
I had night terrors you are
not supposed to remember them
I do they crept
into corners of my awake
I would crawl onto her side
reach for her necklace
feel the links fall faint
the feel like the falling
of one grain of sand after another
By M Chapman Orozco
Biography:
M Chapman Orozco is drawn to concepts of trauma, memory, family, and chance. She feeds the beast that is her interest in probability by making it her day job as a technical writer for nonprofit organizations working to disrupt probability.
M recognizes that in all probability, her own upbringing and trauma should have produced different results. M volunteers teaching poetry at an after-school program for low-income students in her community. M holds an undergraduate degree from UCLA (Religious Studies, English minor), and an MBA from Whitworth University.She lives in Spokane, Washington with her philosopher partner, family, and dog.