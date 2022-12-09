THE MIST By Rachel Vinciguerra

THE MIST

‘What’s this place called Willow

Mist everyone keeps talking about?’

This place called home you

Built with two hands

Designs on a drafting table

Filled with wood and brick and

Stone like a body becoming. This

Place where your Caralouisa

Waits for you, wonders when you’re

Coming to sit by the fireplace

Again. This place that holds

Years, laughter, spilled red wine,

Scarves and sauces, love and bitter

Words–the things of la famiglia.

Maybe you still feel somewhere

In your chest that it’s a beautiful

Place when you close your eyes, maybe

You still hear the piano and

Smell and taste home. Perhaps

The heart can remember what the mind doesn’t.

You point to the library in

The photo, remembering, ‘This is

Worth a million dollars to me,’

You tell me from the hospital chair.

By Rachel Vinciguerra

Biography Rachel Vinciguerra (she/her) is a poet and writer from Pittsburgh. Her poetry can be found in The OWL Literary Review, Door is a Jar, and Eunoia Review. Website: rachelvinciguerra.com.

