cruel nature By Claire Jean Kim

cruel nature

the bison will be here soon

all you wildlife tourists with a death wish, just sit tight

i hear two wild orcas have developed a taste for the organs of great whites

i guess mediocre whites are not as tasty

fewer sharks means more seals means fewer penguins means more fish

ecosystem = where nothing goes unnoticed

i read in the news a bald eagle grabbed a baby hawk

then decided to adopt him

the photo shows them chilling in her nest

from morsel to quasi-eaglet in the space of three wingbeats

i think the eagle must have been conflicted

this little creature looks quite succulent

but i have been feeling rather isolated

what will she tell him when he grows up

i almost ate you but thought better of it

said every mother everywhere

By Claire Jean Kim

Biography:

Claire Jean Kim is Professor of Political Science and Asian American Studies at University of California, Irvine, where she teaches classes on comparative race studies and human-animal studies. Her first book, Bitter Fruit: The Politics of Black-Korean Conflict in New York City (Yale University Press 2000) won two awards from the American Political Science Association. Her second book, Dangerous Crossings: Race, Species, and Nature in a Multicultural Age (Cambridge University Press 2015), also received a book award from the APSA. Dr. Kim has given keynote and plenary talks in numerous countries, and she has written many journal articles, book chapters, and essays. She has published in popular venues such as The Los Angeles Times, The Nation, and Ms. Magazine, and she is frequently interviewed by the media on topics related to anti-Blackness, anti-Asian racism, protest movements, animals, and ecology. She has appeared as an expert commentator on MSNBC and NPR and in documentary films and podcasts.

