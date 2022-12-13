Mercer St. By Fairness Peck

Mercer St.

the sound of traffic

and karaoke

on Mercer St.

is persistent

crashing against

the walls of my windows

like waves, or the tide

every morning

at 5am

the number 8 bus idles

at 10pm

the singers chant

don’t stop belivin’

then, at 2am

the fights begin

vomit in my courtyard

in the planter boxes

the constrictions

of their stomach

lull me to sleep

or the stand your ground chants

moans of ribs breaking

and bullets fly

mornings of making small conversations

with the beautiful neighborhood

beat officer

about whether my car

had been hit

when all i wanted

was her billy club

to my heart

By Fairness Peck

Biography Fairness Peck, a poet living in Seattle WA, was a literature and poetry major at Western Washington University, received a master’s degree in communications from the University of Washington, and he has worked as a content strategist in the greater Seattle area for several years. Writing poetry for almost two decades his focus has been on local spoken word communities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

