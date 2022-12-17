confessional By Jules Descoteaux

confessional

the weight of the wall

holds the weight of the cross

as you confess your sins of love

of lust

of greed

you want to talk for hours and hours

until your lungs ache and your tongue sticks

to the roof of your mouth like words you end

the entire session with about the one

whose laugh makes your blood course an extra time,

whose smile makes your cheeks bright berries,

whose hand you wish to hold through the full day or

one tiny little inhale

just to know how it feels.

how greedy can you get?

your cunt is wet and all you can do to help

is stick your fingers in and breathe his name

low, from deep in the depths of your heart

as you orgasm and instantly feel dirty, filthy

for doing that here in front of god and everyone

but you really couldn’t help it, he drives you wild

and you absolutely drip with lust

but you also know it’s not his fault he does this.

you need him. you need his voice

honey dripping from your ears

when he speaks. the sun sets in his eyes and rises

in his hands. you only allow yourself these feelings

in the dark, when he’s asleep hundreds of thousands

of miles away, so you can’t even be tempted to

tell him how you feel about the music he sends.

the way he calls you angel

like you get enough of it.

the way his eyes dart over to you

when he’s making music, like he’s

embarrassed that you love it.

you should be embarrassed that you like it al l him.

he’s no god, but you still place him above it all.

By Jules Descoteaux

Biography:

Jules Descoteaux (they/she) is a recent graduate of Saint Mary’s College, South Bend, Indiana. Living art and imitating life’s darkest moments, she finds solace in writing, making unprecedented and unpracticed visual art, and attempting to be funny online. More of her work across different genres can be found at julesnjd.tumblr.com.

