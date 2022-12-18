Naming By Aspen McCarry

Naming

i’ve had so many names

some I’ve taken to use as

sign posts

delineating

the where and when and who the way

the way others mark with memory of time

others I hold like embers in my chest

constantly burning and smoldering and waiting

for me to remember and scald again,

hot sparks against the lining of my throat

I hold my name in my palms. I hold it there and it does not feel like mine. It never feels like mine.

I’ve had so many names

I hold it in my palms, it is flowing between the cracks of my fingers, scarred rivers and

It is a leaking I don’t know I would stop even if I could.

I wonder how I am supposed to be a

real boy

real girl

real person

when my name is as changeable as clothes,

when I will still respond to slut as well as girl as well as aspen as well as bitch as well as

names I will never speak again but will always carry

Instead of coins they gave me

names I cannot hold

By Aspen McCarry

Biography:

Aspen McCarry (they/them) is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh studying history and LGBTQ+ studies. When not writing, they can often be found drawing, making music, and trying to teach their cat a new trick.

