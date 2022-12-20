Holding Cell 3, Codington County By David Icenogle

Holding Cell 3, Codington County

I would never spend time with Tennessee

outside of a jail cell.

That was his name

and he gave the state a bad one.

Neither of us should’ve been in South Dakota.

Besides hate, he was trafficking drugs,

trying to launder his addiction into profit.

I was there because everything was breaking

down except my car.

He had thunderbolts on his neck

as black as a night sky over Dachau.

His arm was a bone wrapped in skin

with barely enough room for the tattoo

of a woman on a stripper pole

with the word “HUSTLE” stamped below.

The ink woman’s face was completely

shrouded in long black hair.

He said it’s because he’s had to hustle

as hard as an ugly stripper.

Tennessee has the charm of a dental drill.

Pity isn’t the right word

but I feel something for him.

He has the aura of an abandoned house

that has a foundation made out of

the losing end of wishbones,

covered in the graffiti of ignorance

that he now pretends was a paint job

he had chosen.

On his other string cheese arm

he has a portrait of his mom,

the only person he’s felt love for

in his whole life, as he tells it.

Now I gotta tell you,

faces with realism are difficult

for even highly skilled tattoo artists

and nothing on his body

was made by an artist.

His mother’s face looks ghastly and

shaken like a face leaning against a bus window.

He told me he thought he’d never shoot dope

in that arm because his mama would be watching.

Eventually he did

and while it’s been a long time since the drugs felt good

he tells me the high is especially bad

when it’s in front of mama.

Rugged living and low quality has made

his mother’s face fade fast.

With the sadness of erasing

a future baby shower from the calendar,

he tells me

her face can’t fade

fast enough

By David Icenogle

Biography David Icenogle is a writer and mental health advocate who writes about his own experience with mental illness. He has publications with Asylum Magazine, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Passengers Journal, the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and A Tether to this World.

