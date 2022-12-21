I believe everything lasts By Emily MacGriff

I believe everything lasts

longer in the cold, though

I’ve heard many of the oldest

people have survived in the tropics

or some awful ﬂat in Alabama, Iowa or Pennsylvania

surviving

on soda and Marlboro’s, maybe

I made that bit up

I used to tell myself

my lungs would recover

but now I’m not sure

I care or it matters

more than for clickbait.

what’s more

is wondering

whether I’ll live beyond

the next election, if I have time

to tell my son I’ll come

for him past policemen

holding other parents

I’ll get through, I’ll ﬁnd you

what’s more

is more

and more

years waiting

for a sea gull

far from sea ﬂying

above the moon rise

over Michigan

and here

I am

howling

in the same schoolyard

I slept in.

By Emily MacGriff

Biography Emily’s work pulls largely from her experience working on expedition vessels as a marine biologist/wilderness guide in the polar regions, South Pacific and British Isles. She is mostly retired from shipboard work and focused on navigating life as a woman, artist and mother. Detroit has been her base since receiving an MFAW from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2022.

