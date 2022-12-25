Late July, On the Porch with My Childhood Best Friend By Jane McBride

Late July, On the Porch with My Childhood Best Friend

It is long-dark and the night

is only sound: crickets and

her laughter, and the clink of

spoons in bowls. I am twenty-

one years old and mostly fine,

except sometimes the world

comes dangerously close to

making sense. I cling to the

back of her chair so that she

can stand on her tiptoes to

fiddle with the outdoor bulbs.

A plug enters a socket and

finally the lights come on.

On the first day, God created

light, and He separated light

from darkness. It was not until

three days later that it occurred

to Him to make the sun and

the moon, to sprinkle stars

across the sky. If that is the case

a professor asked us once,

where did the light come from?

Looking out into the lit-up yard

I feel a prickle of the terror I

felt when I first considered that

question—the same terror the

primordial beings must have felt

when our upstart God flipped

the basement light on. The

roaches, who are smarter than

us, flee from it. I, on the other

hand, freeze: a caught-out

voyeur. The light hits the porch

all wrong, glancing off the

awning and crashing in the grass

so that everything is illuminated

but the two of us, cast in shadow.

In the artificial shine, I see

the way the fence and the trees

are suddenly too close, two-

dimensional, their colors rained

out and over-saturated, enameled.

It’s not real. It’s the inside of a box.

And I want to take my ice cream

spoon and gouge out my eyes.

I want to put my fist through the

fragile plaster and strip it off like

wallpaper, because that’s all it is:

just set dressing. Beneath,

I would find wooden slats nailed

together, brittle and sea-worn,

and I would pry them apart with

my bare hands and climb out

legs first. And then I would be—

where? In the abyss. In the void.

In a dark and endless black.

And when I looked down,

I would see myself

even though it was impossible,

even though there were no rays

of sun or moon to illuminate me.

Where is the light coming from?

By Jane McBride

Biography:

Jane McBride is a fiction writer and occasional poet. Her work has appeared in Quarto Literary Magazine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

