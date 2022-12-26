Children At Play By Fairness Peck

Children At Play
fight
children shouting
in circles
shoulder to shoulder
doing their best
interpretation
of fence posts
knot hole elbows
children fighting
in the school yard
standing still
during the climax
as if it renders them
invisible
yet while i walk
past the playground
for a daily cigarette
i can tell
their hearts
aren’t
in it
at all
By Fairness Peck
Biography
Fairness Peck, a poet living in Seattle WA, was a literature and poetry major at Western Washington University, received a master’s degree in communications from the University of Washington, and he has worked as a content strategist in the greater Seattle area for several years. Writing poetry for almost two decades his focus has been on local spoken word communities.