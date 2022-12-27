This is Not About Us (It’s Just About Desire and The Plague) By RK Fauth

This is Not About Us (It’s Just About Desire and The Plague)

More than a crisis, a phenomenon is how

scholars describe the bubonic

craze that made the Dutch

desire, more than

anything, a tulip

There were flower auctions and

commissioned portraits of bulbs,

certain bulbs worth thousands of seventeenth-century coins

Bulb-like symptoms

developed in certain parts of the body,

round nodules in the armpits or groin, for example, but also

intolerance to light, pain in the back and limbs,

sleeplessness, apathy, and delirium—

But in this version of modernity,

in the floral department

of Trader Joe’s, I keep

my hands, my saliva, and

this bit of trivia to myself

Because we are running out of money

and because your mind needs a speedometer,

I want to say, you look pretty even in a mask

tightened by safety pins in the back of your head

To purchase means to buy, or

to get a grip on—to want to consume—

Tulpenmanie. They say it was like

a fever inside

an era of fever—

I want to tell you, but you’ve gone

worrying down some other aisle. And I am pushing

a shopping cart of baby’s breath, the color of plums

This poem previously appeared in POETRY.

By RK Fauth

Biography RK Fauth’s poetry and literary nonfiction have been recognized and published by The Spring Creek Project, The Revolution (Relaunch), the Fulbright Korea Infusion, Georgetown University’s Lannan Center for Poetics and Social Practice, and others. She recently received a Global Medieval Studies Award for Academic Excellence for the Unprecedented Project, a public poetry experiment that circulates blackout poems through the mail.

