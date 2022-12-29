Girl By Aspen McCarry

Girl

It is gunpowder on my tongue

Metal sharp twang and ache so deep,

I sometimes swear the bullet

lodged deep inside me too.

I don’t know how to carry the memory of a girl I knew as

terror and death, blood and bone and

She had a tattoo.

Someone held her, once,

kissed her baby toes, one by one,

and called her daughter.

I suppose they called her theirs too.

When feet came to running,

She wasn’t fast enough; I never tried

She died.

I don’t know where they buried her

The lake, the river, the slough

Laid her body beneath the earth for the worms to turn

Missing daughters, lost girls—

We were so forgotten.

Sometimes I forget how lucky I was to be found again.



I remember long brown hair

and mismatched eyes and I wonder if

I had died instead what she would

remember of me.

By Aspen McCarry

Biography:

Aspen McCarry (they/them) is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh studying history and LGBTQ+ studies. When not writing, they can often be found drawing, making music, and trying to teach their cat a new trick.

