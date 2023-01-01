The Folkstory Death, As Told By Mexican Bob Dylan By Artemisio Romero y Carver

The Folkstory Death, As Told By Mexican Bob Dylan

[Verse 1]

There’s a town called Imagination

Somewhere far left of New Orleans

I spent time there as a teenager

I remember constant yellow mornings

/

In the press, I read the President,

That boy prince of Tennessee,

Had found out there was a West And

declared it our enemy

/

So they sent an expedition

To the borders of Imagination

They came with guns, heroin, and treaties

And all the beauty of a nation

/

A little girl left her tennis shoes

As everyone fled the march

They had been protesting the war

Which had invited one to start

/

Zachary Taylor and his boys

Goths and vandals full of rage

They held Lopez on hot asphalt

And fried him like an egg

/

As they stormed the capital

The Spaniards raised a cross

They said something about redemption

And lopped a head straight off

/

He stood that man sideways

And murdered him on an order

Then stole a painting and sword

And fled back across the border

The newspapers, the union men

Watched from across the street

As the barrios took the courthouse

Guns interrupted the speech

[Verse 2]

Holding a dying Kennedy,

They had finally called her bluff

She said I can feel it in my bones,

Now, the ante has been upped

/

I was in Napa California

When I finally heard the news

I was drinking La Croix like water,

While they sieged Vera Cruz

/

I came back too late you know

To see anything but the smoke

Just Henry Crabbs’ head pickled

And recently emptied rope

/

We left to hide in Chimayo

She held me in her arms

A bloody sacrilegious thing

Her little pagan charm

/

Now it’s been a string of defeats

Since they took Imagination

Joan of Arc does shows in Texas

The Cubans are anti-immigration

/

Orosco’s off in New York

He writes me but I don’t read it

We tell all these different stories

As if we’d actually seen it

/

I hear fire in the distance

With all the beauty of a nation

I’m tryin to get back out to

That town called Imagination

By Artemisio Romero y Carver

Biography Artemisio Romero y Carver is a Chicana poet and activist. She is a YoungArts Merit Award Winner for Spoken Word and Santa Fe’s 2020 Youth Poet Laureate. Poems by Artemisio have appeared in publications that include Inlandia Literary Journal, Rigorous Literary Journal, Pasatiempo Magazine, and Magma Poetry. Her writing has appeared in the following anthologies: Dreams of Montezuma (Stalking Horse Press), Everything Feels Recent When Your Far Away (Axle Contemporary Press), and A Tiny Grain of Sand: The National Youth Poet Laureate Anthology 2021. She is currently pursuing degrees in sociology and studio arts at Washington University in Saint Louis. She also goes by Arte.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

