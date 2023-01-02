Stolen Heirloom By Grecia Espinoza

Stolen Heirloom

The morning has not yet broken.

All the lucky children in

New York City sleep soundly

while the unlucky lay wide awake

For dinner they ate their anger,

it was all their parents could offer

but one can’t sleep with a bellyache.

I light a candle for them

and sit still until the finches wake

When the son finally cracks like outrage

I dip a croissant into coffee

and study the strangeness of my hands

they are replicas of my mother’s-

boney, tired, and longing, but mine

are masked with rings and polish

herein lies our differentiating quality-

luck: a recessive gene of sorts and

the thing I stole from my mother

Tykhe, the goddess of fortune

is depicted balancing on a ball

a symbol for the volatile nature of luck

its capacity to roll in any which direction

“Careful,” She seems to warn,

“one uncalculated movement and

you’ll be plummeting through the sky.”

My mother is a fatherless Icarus

her wings are made of worries

Is that the way the story goes?

On the other side of the border

my mother studies her empty hands

while she waits for mourning to dawn

and she does not think of me.

By Grecia Espinoza

Biography Grecia Espinoza is a Brooklyn based poet. She moved to New York to start her M.A. in English and American Literature at New York University. Her writing is inspired, almost paradoxically, by the language of confessional and Black Arts poetry both of which have been the center of her research. Aside from her studies, she writes for a women’s lifestyle magazine called H3R. She’s currently working on a poetry collection that she hopes to finish by the end of the year.

