INVISIBLE, IN THE TALL GRASS By Collins Aguilar

INVISIBLE, IN THE TALL GRASS

Out of the bird’s house–

splattered with sawdust and rising heat–

a woman crawls

to stand in the storm,

thunder cracking just above.

It’s time again to bleed,

to soak clover

with longing.

Longing for less texts

about needing more

recycling bags,

dog food,

time.

less nights, peeling skin off feet

like dried glue.

Longing for more rivers–

brimful with gold,

lobster rolls,

honey dripping into wombs

and everything in the world

to be wet

closer

mixing blood

like spit pacts

or oil paints

or sex.

A good-luck-bird

the same color as the rain

lands someplace invisible,

in the tall grass

waits motionless

for the woman to see

her lift her ordinary wings,

But the woman will stand

And shiver

And crave

And choose

to stay another moment

someplace invisible,

in the tall grass

and bleed.

By Collins Aguilar

Biography Collins Aguilar is a widely unpublished poet/ fictionist/obsessive little heart currently pursuing her MFA at Queens University. She currently lives and hopes and worries about the world outside of Asheville NC where she works to integrate underprivileged youth into the region’s summer camps.

