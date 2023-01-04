List of Confessions By Jasiah Hasan

List of Confessions

I confess I squeeze rosemary extract

into my coconut oil before

massaging my scalp each morning.

I confess I wear my grandmother’s

solid yellow gold on my ears and

Etsy gold plated something in my nose.

I confess I suck on dry cloves

after gulping down Throat Coat

when a cold tickles my chest.

I confess my thick lashes

and black eyes and cardamom skin

were not designed for this land.

I confess I don’t know peace

until I know my mother’s mind.

But my mother doesn’t live in my land.

She lives where lashes droop under

their own weight and eyes are

bottomless wells and skin is Darjeeling

mixed with milk and honey,

where her curls move like

green river eddies and smell

like the hour before rainfall.

I confess I mix turmeric

into my CVS clay mask

everytime I see a pimple.

I confess I am contradiction

Eastern body / Western mind

endless partition / perpetual joining

perpetually undone

endlessly in search of my mother

who is already at my side.

By Jasiah Hasan

Biography Jasiah Hasan is a 22-year-old poet and writer from Portland, Oregon. She studied poetry at the University of Virginia. In her free time, she loves hiking, cooking, and oil painting.

