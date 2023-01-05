Relapse By Mina Hassan

Relapse

Bright pink rings appeared on my body

when I learnt there had been another–

that for a brief moment you let someone into that space

shaped like me and I wonder if she fit better,

beautiful with all the ideas I haven’t had.

And I know it was fleeting, as fragile

and translucent as the scales

peeling and flaking at the center of

each burning mark on my skin, each one as easily

removed as it appeared, rubbed away by a month of smooth

balm, which means days for just the two of us,

applied religiously, in my name.

How strange that they were rings?

That age-old symbol of fidelity,

reminding me with an unforgiving itch

that it is dangerous to call anything your own,

even the skin you have lived in

even a touch of love,

which after the rawness

has healed reminds me

of those parasitic pools

that even when they have left,

threaten to come right back and take the parts of me

I will never give up without a fight.

By Mina Hassan

Biography Mina Hassan was born in Chicago and grew up in Karachi, Pakistan. She is a Master’s student at the University of Oxford and a co-creator of the South Asian literary magazine DHOOP Journal (www.dhoopjournal.com ). Her chapbook Flying South: a Collection of Winter Ghazals was recently published by Bottlecap Press.

