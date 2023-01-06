Watch Me Dance By Kechi Mbah

Watch Me Dance

~to afrobeat and the way it lets us all

The night rolls thick

its black heavy on my skin

as a static twist begins from the stereo:

a drum

a shake

the woven shells bounce

Fela Kuti’s peppered shouting.

Zombie o Zombie

Zombie o Zombie

a joro, jara, joro

The wind convulses

the air twists back

Zombie o Zombie

Zombie o Zombie

and soon arrives this quick hush feeling of falling

the stillness divorcing from my body

its sharp unfastening of hips.

Zombie no go go, unless you tell ‘em to go

Strikes a tremble across my shoulder

feet aflame against wood

a numb fire with the floor,

smoking.

Zombie no go stop, unless you tell ‘em to stop

Through slides of clung fat

has my belly wave resistance

fingers caught kissing tomorrow’s sun.

Zombie no go turn, unless you tell ‘em to turn

But I am, spinning

within the felt flash

there’s a speed pressed upon these limbs

and it has me held

in the way a mango holds its seed

never an escaping of this music

just a stalled becoming.

Zombie o Zombie

Zombie o Zombie

a joro, jara, joro

A shift stomping inside the chest

my braids swimming through the soft slick heat

and here, watch

my body go carry with it.

Zombie o Zombie

Zombie o Zombie

The air convulses

the wind twists back.

*contains excerpts from the song “Zombie” by Fela Kuti.

By Kechi Mbah

Biography Kechi Mbah is a first-year at the University of Notre Dame. She first found a love for poetry when she stumbled upon a YouTube video of a Brave New Voices slam competition in the fall of 2019 and has been performing and writing poetry ever since. Her poetry explores many avenues from making the known strange to chronicling her experiences as a Nigerian-American and the histories of her people. She served as a 2021-22 National Student Poet and her work can be found in Blue Marble Review, The Incandescent Review, elementia, and elsewhere.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

