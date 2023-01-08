in twilight town By Caroline Chou

in twilight town

the sky sighs in sepia hues

shadows stretch long across the boulevards

an ageless man sweeps the street

of an autumn that never began.

humidity hangs low over a stilted horizon

in filtered violet dust.

a woman leaves a beige cafe

tea in hand, headache in her heart.

she stands at the curb and waits for the bus

as she always does.

and she’ll wait for a lifetime.

the day’s dying rays stretch over the roofs

of identical houses and neighborhoods

whose windows and doors never close

whose garages hang open to choke

on silence and the heavy stillness

of an infinite summer twilight.

the sun never manages its goodbyes

the stars hold a breath they will never exhale

the moon never shows its face.

the cars are idling in the streets

waiting forever for the light to turn green.

everyone was a dreamer and a believer

until hope ran its course and left nothing

but ghosts behind.

By Caroline Chou

Biography:

Caroline Chou (she/her) is a young writer from Maryland with a love for leitmotifs and magical realism. Her work has been recognized by the Alliance for Young Writers and published in The Aurora Journal, among others. When she’s not writing, you can find her reading fantasy, playing golf, or marveling at the way time passes when she procrastinates. She’s occasionally on Instagram @clswriting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

