Post-Roe By Ava Chen

Post-Roe

Elephant in the room, Canadian border

jokes aside; wrench your ruddy Justice-

spittle out of 170 million bodies. We leave

our one home to surge the downtown

intersection, buffeted by hive theory but

rooted by ideology gathered visceral.

Maelstrom, cacophony of generated

countenances whirl by. Zoetrope stitched

sparse: peace signs and somersaulting

birds and twisty lips gummy with

dollar store chapstick. Mutual nods,

manufactured ignorance. Gilead was spun,

but so was everything we’ve known in this

backwards place. Last week, a Brazilian

senior unwove powdery ropes we’ve

acquiesced for 2.5 centuries, peeling

our glycerin masks to the jaundiced

legitimacy of the Constitution. I held a

beating fish heart in my hands once.

Eulogy, euthanasia, euphemization of a

barely-nascent bundle of cells: worth more

than a 10-year-old child, warm future

guttering ahead. A struggling mother barely

sustaining 4 children. A rape victim ripped

gruesome on their way home from work.

A scarlet ectopic pregnancy. We plant

our bare feet in loam, raze construction

paper onto windshields, inked synesthetic

by raw flame. We hold breath at knifepoint

until the fraying yarn netting public to

government fully cleave, or pull Hughes

out of his grave and reverse festering entropy

towards the people. Towards what Puritans

screamed for in the dead of the Atlantic.

Towards the iron links grafting our sweaty

hearts thumping the same anguish;

broken as a record, broken as an American.

By Ava Chen

Biography:

Ava Chen is a 16-year-old poet based in Massachusetts. Her work is forthcoming in Scapegoat Review and The Daphne Review. When not writing, she can usually be found taking long walks or rewatching Christopher Nolan movies.

