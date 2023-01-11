Hungry Woman By Sharmila P K

Hungry Woman

A stranger walks by

with a gunpowder smile

in a coffee-house, of all places.

I felt her eyes on me,

I swear: the weight of them

just sliding around on my skin.

“How do you do it?

Don’t you ever get hungry?”

I said,

My hunger is a siren-song,

It calls to me all night.

From this sinking ship, this convulsive sea –

the tender promise of safety.

My hunger is a scarlet wound,

the sweet child of self-violence.

I’m always licking it, as though

It’s been inflicted by someone else.

My hunger is a garment.

I slide it off of me like a dress.

Fold it up then, I’d rather be bare

The rest is just junk for the attic.

Actually, I wanted to say,

I do get hungry.

I get hungrier

than anyone I know.

It’s something of an ache

which sits against my ribs,

flooding every crevice,

pooling inside of me,

like blood from a hemorrhage.

By Sharmila P K

Biography Sharmila P K is a 24 year old student in Virginia. In her free time, she also runs a personal book review blog on literaryambrosia.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

