thaumaturgy By a a khaliq

thaumaturgy

—sometimes translated as wonderworking.

i wonder how it all works inside those ribs,

i imagine them made of a polished gold.

and that heart of yours, inlaid in your chest,

a gem i would keep in my mouth, as the pearl

in a dragon’s jaws. i wonder how it tastes.

in awe i stare at these hands, the palms

that cup water for ablution, the bony fingers

tapering. the wonders begin here, tremors

working down each knob. shining golden

when i touch your chest. blinding. burning—

yes. it is a wonder when i touch you,

the trembling bass under my palms.

the weight of you, the scent.

i close my eyes to ensure this is no vision.

this is miracle. i work the wonder from you.

you work the wonder from me. the room glows—

or we do. pearls scatter. light bounces, photons

like diamond sparks. one ritual left, before

i turn the wonder over and over in my mind.

wrap you back in your velvet. press my mouth

to the spine. the thaumaturge must depart—

but that red-gold remains behind blinking eyes.

By a a khaliq

Biography a a khaliq is a medical student from the midwest. She writes, in the tradition of Kafka, to close her eyes.

