20 Years Ago By Subrina Ally

20 Years Ago
A 6-hour flight, a wedding ring,
a fabricated vow. No
family or friends
alone in an unknown country
amongst uncertainty,
isolation, dead ends.
I wake every morning grateful
and resenting the decision I made,
escaping one battle only
to be thrown into another
my own children will
never understand. But I
can’t help but wonder
how different it would’ve been
if I had stayed unmarried
even after all this time.
By Subrina Ally
Biography
Subrina Ally is a freshman undergraduate student majoring in Childhood Education with a concentration in English at Pace University in New York.