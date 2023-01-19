ode to the new year By Alejandra Pena

ode to the new year
i wanted to write a happy poem
so, i pluck a hair from my my mother’s head & name it after my biggest fears.
i walk a mile to the creek in my father’s backyard
& submerge my hand holding my mother’s hair in the water.
the sun shines its warmth. i pretend it will not be our demise.
it is a ritual.
the water bends around my hand and i am lifeless.
this will not ruin me.
this will not ruin me.
the water bends around my hand and i am sentient.
the sun recites its odes
& kisses the moon.
i let go.
By Alejandra Pena
Biography
Alejandra Pena is a queer, Mexican-American poet. Her work has appeared in Another Chicago Magazine, Sleet Magazine, and Bright Flash Literary Review. She loves her pug Kiwi & the moon.