ode to the new year By Alejandra Pena

ode to the new year

i wanted to write a happy poem

so, i pluck a hair from my my mother’s head & name it after my biggest fears.

i walk a mile to the creek in my father’s backyard

& submerge my hand holding my mother’s hair in the water.

the sun shines its warmth. i pretend it will not be our demise.

it is a ritual.

the water bends around my hand and i am lifeless.

this will not ruin me.

this will not ruin me.

the water bends around my hand and i am sentient.

the sun recites its odes

& kisses the moon.

i let go.

By Alejandra Pena

Biography Alejandra Pena is a queer, Mexican-American poet. Her work has appeared in Another Chicago Magazine, Sleet Magazine, and Bright Flash Literary Review. She loves her pug Kiwi & the moon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

