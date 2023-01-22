Panaderías By Grecia Espinoza

Panaderías

My local bakery sells donuts at .90 cents

I walk there at dawn to remember my mother

My mother isn’t dead, but we are strangers now.

This walking to bakeries was our shared ritual.

I called them panaderias back then

Although we never spoke when we walked

I suspected she was in search of something significant

but now there’s a swollen country between us

and I’ll never know for sure

on my way to the bakery, I pass through a lake

that long ago belong to a slave-owner

until the Earth stole it back and swallowed it whole.

Lake Eola isn’t a lake- it’s a sink hole

named after the slaveowner’s sweetheart.

A story as southern as pecan pie,

peach cobbler, and white supremacy.

Today, the air is thick with the stench of sulfur

and trees grow triumphantly through the water.

if I arrive before the sun wakes

I’ll find a flock of American White Ibis

sleeping serenely in the Cypress Tree,

insensible to the violence they rest in

Even in the dark, I notice the irony

but I know better than to think of it

thoughts like these make ghosts out of sanity

I slide a soggy dollar to the birdlike women

at the bakery, and she hands me a stale donut

above us, a dozen lazy buzzards ride

thermal ways around skyrises.

By Grecia Espinoza

Biography Grecia Espinoza is a Brooklyn based poet. She moved to New York to start her M.A. in English and American Literature at New York University. Her writing is inspired, almost paradoxically, by the language of confessional and Black Arts poetry both of which have been the center of her research. . She’s currently working on a poetry collection that she hopes to finish by the end of the year.

