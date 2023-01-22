Venus Spits On Me By Jasiah Hasan

Venus Spits On Me

Botticelli’s The birth of Venus:

goddess of love

goddess of everything

warm blooded &

doomed to desire Desire

born from pink oyster lips

pinnacle of womanhood

just out of reach

hair like liquid sun pouring

down pale satin flesh

breasts like pearls

next to soot stains on my chest

eyes like churning oceans

the way mine are dead kelp

the way mine are oil spills.

Jupiter only has eyes for

a blushing planet of rust

commands heaven

to let her dance twice a day

morning and night

the whitest star in the sky

burning imprints in man’s eyes

but I am star-eater

I am black hole &

wildfire smoke darkening

his pink lungs.

O Venus

why curse a brown beauty

with Desire?

Kali may be fierce but

Durga still sleeps in her heart

yearning and woman.

Botticelli paints blue eyes

gold spun hair

buttercream white skin

so white that it looks like

sidewalk chalk on my brownness

like a halfhearted eraser mark

that couldn’t get the job done.

By Jasiah Hasan

Biography Jasiah Hasan is a 22-year-old poet and writer from Portland, Oregon. She studied poetry at the University of Virginia. In her free time, she loves hiking, cooking, and oil painting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

