Needed By Leda Glass

Needed

It grows,

Blooming from shrapnel kisses,

Enveloping around like

Fleshy

Haemophilic

Nacre

Wandering thing, small

Floating vivisection

Nuzzling the earth for,

Um

Something—

Something to,

To need,

To Need it

A finger will graze it

On the exposed ribs And

it will fall over,

In the ecstasy of a

Man in the

Galleys

And the finger will

Rip,

Rip out the skin-pearl still

Beating, barely beating,

Burrowing into the

sinews

And the man,

The man behind the

Finger, past the arm and

Shoulder and

Teeth, sharp gnashing,

He will thumb a gaping

Pitiful hole

Into the heart and

Oh god, I

I can’t say it

He

He uses

He u

ses it

He

Needed.

The thing will stand up

And it will command

Earthly body

To walk, just walk

Just anywhere

That isn’t here

The pain,

The dull swallowing of

A being,

Metastasises into a

Knot of

frayed vessels and

Flayed nerves,

Growing back a heart like

A scar tissue pomegranate

That dares to

Has the gall to

Keep the thing

awake

And so it will wake,

Trembling and cracking every

Joint in that unholy body

As it crawls along,

Searching for

Something to

Som

ething to need It

By Leda Glass

Biography:

Leda Glass grew up with one foot in the grave and a pen in hand. A self-described ghost, she doesn’t know why she’s here on earth or if she even is, but she knows she must write. Every poem is an attempt to crystalise a thought, a tendril, a fragment, usually through raw and dreamy imagery. When there is so much to say and so little space to feel, Glass gets a little scrap of piece in every poem.

