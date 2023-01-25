Montage of the Bench Dusting at Perrin Park By Ava Chen

Montage of the Bench Dusting at Perrin Park

I.

You sweep your papery arm, loam

& pine pollen susurrating an arabesque.

Shadows scintillate your war-blued arteries

almost lurid. Your teeth, dandelions.

Zhè me yī xià，

the fish just skitter into our fingers!

you exclaim. Thirty years lisp away, rhythmic.

II.

Salt-twinged recession bares conch shrapnel & oysters:

we drift to shore together,

entropy lapped back in dry foam.

I crinkle past your crow’s feet branching

deep into your temples,

smell ocean in your sclera.

This rib cage bench we hobble away from

brands instance under a metal tongue.

III.

Your daughter sings once-jocular folklore:

a thatched roof crumbles under Japanese foray,

just missing your fleeing shape—

only thing intact a pot of beef steaming merrily

under the unraveled straw.

Between these characters, generations

slope brick & bokeh liminal,

erode sky a bruised Gaussian maelstrom,

blur over soot-sutured faces.

IV.

Next time we sluice Boston Harbor to fulfill the saltwater

etched in your face,

you’re already

sagging in your daughter’s arms.

The floating convenience café waitress offers

a steaming mug, a plastic cake slice.

V.

The frothy egg you beat for my favorite golden dish:

aerated palette,

shimmering edge,

clouds by the second—

by each coveted wisp of your smile.

VI.

The baby pink of pomelo droplets:

your deer-soft irises curl untouched,

gilding sweet in the eulogy your daughter—

my mother—

weaves you.

VII.

Today, I may find your handprint

if sunlight shafts just right,

peripheral lunula evanescing bone-gray

between armrest ribbons.

Under a waxing dusk:

albedo slants, winks away.

By Ava Chen

Biography:

Ava Chen is a 16-year-old poet based in Massachusetts. Her work is forthcoming in Scapegoat Review and The Daphne Review. When not writing, she can usually be found taking long walks or rewatching Christopher Nolan movies.

