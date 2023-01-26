All the ways I could have died before and the ways I still might By Priyanka Shrestha

All the ways I could have died before and the ways I still might

i.

The time I let the night

flip me upside down

hold me by the legs and drop

me on my head so

hard that just a few inches

further down would have been

a diagnosis much more lethal

than a simply concussed mind.

ii.

The time I stared at the ceiling

longer than before

imagined the way the rope would

leave small fissures on my

moisturized palms and

walked through the ghost of me

hanging in the air to climb into bed.

iii.

The time I’ll disappear

my bones seasoning for

the dust on a

stomach so empty I will

fold unto myself.

iv.

The time I cried

from the heart of

my infant lungs begging to be

free of the pain in my throat

that was only caught by a student’s intuition

(exactly the type of thing they taught

you in medical school)

which is to say had I been born a beggar’s daughter,

I would have died begging.

By Priyanka Shrestha

Biography Priyanka Shrestha (she/her) is a junior at Stanford University studying computer science and creative writing. Her work has previously been recognized by the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, Columbia College Chicago, and the Anthony Quinn Foundation, and is forthcoming in The Oakland Arts Review. When she is not writing or coding, she can be found skateboarding downhill with her airpods in or trying to take pretty pictures of the sky.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Tumblr

