how to speak: miami at TWILIGHT By Stella Santamaría

how to speak: miami at TWILIGHT
language of
songbirds saints
cuban sing fall
teleport
dilapidated dade pine front porch
albion sunflowers hayward roses
mar pacifico hibiscus gold
catholic coals in seas after the rains
doused latinate
la virgen de la caridad in scarlet red
san lanzaro in purple robes
display upfront
agradecida
&
little havana neighborhood blow torch
cuban sing fall teleport
catholic coals in seas after the rains doused latinate
coral walls laid flat
walkways
decibels linger
dade pine albion sunflowers hayward roses
mar pacifico hibiscus gold
offerings
agradecida
reactions
timbales
conga
millimeters language pure
what are we measuring tonight?
{ :
By Stella Santamaría
Biography
Santamaría was born in Los Angeles, daughter of a Cuban father and Guatemalan mother. Stella holds an MFA in Creative Writing (Poetry) from Saint Mary’s College of California, recipient of the School of Liberal Arts Dean’s Award. Her poetry has been recently published in The Acentos Review, Nine Mile Magazine, The Rumpus, Courtship of Winds, Juked and The Brooklyn Review, among others. She is The Sandra Cisneros Fellow at Under the Volcano 2021 and an alumna of the Community of Writers. Currently Stella lives in Miami.