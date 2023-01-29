Dear Moonjung By Tianyi Shen

Dear Moonjung
Open this when you need me the most,
like a jar of caramel when you crave
sugar high at midnight. We are taught
to tear through our open wounds like new-year presents
Our own knees painted, feet wide-apart, in front of sisters
we cannot console. Was it a tragedy that we were born
The same night someone else took our niche?
It does not matter. Tonight, I am only here
To hold your tears & wake you
To remembrance. Remember the time when they shattered you
To flee another country,
Remember the flash of light searing through your limbs
Like meteor, burning you to a wick.
& maybe someday I’ll even lower the veil of your obsidian eyes
Just to tell you that you are treasured.
That one day you will unwrap those scars buried deep in your marrow
& find them, because they belong to you, because they are
Gold.
By Tianyi Shen
Biography:
Tianyi is a Chinese-born, boston-based poet who explores familial conflicts and generational heritage through the medium of a second language. She has been recognized by the Scholastics Arts and Writing Awards, The Kenyon Young Writers Anthology and her school’s literary publication, the Spire. In her free time, she can be found cuddling her cat