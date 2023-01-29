Dear Moonjung By Tianyi Shen

Dear Moonjung

Open this when you need me the most,

like a jar of caramel when you crave

sugar high at midnight. We are taught

to tear through our open wounds like new-year presents

Our own knees painted, feet wide-apart, in front of sisters

we cannot console. Was it a tragedy that we were born

The same night someone else took our niche?

It does not matter. Tonight, I am only here

To hold your tears & wake you

To remembrance. Remember the time when they shattered you

To flee another country,

Remember the flash of light searing through your limbs

Like meteor, burning you to a wick.

& maybe someday I’ll even lower the veil of your obsidian eyes

Just to tell you that you are treasured.

That one day you will unwrap those scars buried deep in your marrow

& find them, because they belong to you, because they are

Gold.

By Tianyi Shen

Biography:

Tianyi is a Chinese-born, boston-based poet who explores familial conflicts and generational heritage through the medium of a second language. She has been recognized by the Scholastics Arts and Writing Awards, The Kenyon Young Writers Anthology and her school’s literary publication, the Spire. In her free time, she can be found cuddling her cat

