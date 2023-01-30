Rotten Fruit of Our Youth By Grecia Espinoza

Rotten Fruit of Our Youth

The memory of you exasperates me.

It always arrives uninvited and unannounced

like the news of your death.

After the funeral, I packed the life you knew

into boxes and moved away, just a town over.

When I arrived, the apartment was hot

and smelled of paint and mildew

It struck me then,

it’s never the house that’s haunted

but the people who bring their ghosts

I was still in a black dress when I vowed

never to furnish this place because life is brief,

and I had to be ready to run for it.

I’ve lived four springs in deafening silence.

I can’t unsee death in the blooming daffodils,

and my mattress still sleeps on the floor,

I have to get out of here, someday.

Florida is what’s left of what I’ve lost

and it’s lodged in my throat

like an unresolved heartbreak.

And the thickness of the moisture in the air

might kill me before I get the chance to.

But don’t you worry, I’m going to get better.

I’m going where the air is thin.

I’ll be in New York before the winter arrives,

and I’ll watch snow disappear into the soil

like a lowering casket. And by the end of the winter,

I’ll have found peace in knowing that I’ll never have it.

But for now, I’ll stomach this haunting,

eating it in tiny spoonfuls.

Someday, I’ll use the rotten fruit of our youth

to make jam, or to bake a sweet apple pie.

But for now, I draw the blinds, shut my eyes,

and look forward to a life of arbitrary hope.

By Grecia Espinoza

Biography Grecia Espinoza is a Brooklyn based poet. She moved to New York to start her M.A. in English and American Literature at New York University. Her writing is inspired, almost paradoxically, by the language of confessional and Black Arts poetry both of which have been the center of her research. She’s currently working on a poetry collection that she hopes to finish by the end of the year.

