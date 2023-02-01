hole the size of candlestick By Karina Fantillo

hole the size of candlestick

driving 101 north razed field dirt gusts in my eyes

i still expect stadium to loom along bayshore lived off

next exit paul ave no one else came to visit this side

of san francisco gray candlestick welcomed the faithful

mr gabutero exchanged niners & giants scores for extra credit

brothers & i learned to be american from tv watching strikes

& first downs our new religion on sundays camouflaged in red

& gold orange & black like the other kids at epiphany

i danced barefoot on the field niner playoff game

mixing cultures san fran blend wafting honey

smoke bbq tailgate parking lot boombox blaring

whoot there it is under our bamboo pole fans limboed

giants first to leave haunted by world series rumbling

ground cracked stadium static pebbles pelting

tv screen i was next moved to east bay my brother

mark held on registered to vote a new sf niners home

last concert after paul mccartney fireworks

electrified the stick before demolition colors rose

& fell to glitter mirrored on the bay sizzling fogless

night i called my brothers to ask if they saw fireworks too

By Karina Fantillo

Biography Karina immigrated with her family at the age of 9 to San Francisco, where she learned about Philippine and American culture through folk dancing. Karina writes poems in lower case and minimizes punctuation as a stand against the infrastructures that deprived her of learning her native language and history in an American colony. Karina’s poems have appeared or is forthcoming in the San Francisco Public Library, The Racket, Eunoia Review, Night Music, where she was the featured writer for the issue. She was a poetry fellow before graduating with an MFA in Writing from the University of San Francisco.

