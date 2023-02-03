On the train home By Desiree Nestor

On the train home
The fluorescent lights
will drown everything and every
body on this trip.
No, not like that.
This isn’t a ship.
Yes we sway, but we are not reefs
at the bottom of the West Indies sea.
That passage already known,
A theft from which we grow.
On the other side,
there is a woman, tired, a man running
late, and someone
alive in a dream.
Its 5:32 and we’re
not yet home. But this
time we have a way back.
A body and map. Lines
to live by. To get
by. Do you remember
what was before the sea?
It’s ten to six. The sea
is a carriage, and this is
a carousel. A four train to Crown
By Desiree Nestor
Biography:
Desiree Nestor currently lives in her hometown of Brooklyn, New York, and currently works as a literacy/writing tutor with middle school and high school students. She loves soccer, listening to music, and learning French.