On the train home By Desiree Nestor

On the train home

The fluorescent lights

will drown everything and every

body on this trip.

No, not like that.

This isn’t a ship.

Yes we sway, but we are not reefs

at the bottom of the West Indies sea.

That passage already known,

A theft from which we grow.

On the other side,

there is a woman, tired, a man running

late, and someone

alive in a dream.

Its 5:32 and we’re

not yet home. But this

time we have a way back.

A body and map. Lines

to live by. To get

by. Do you remember

what was before the sea?

It’s ten to six. The sea

is a carriage, and this is

a carousel. A four train to Crown

By Desiree Nestor

Biography:

Desiree Nestor currently lives in her hometown of Brooklyn, New York, and currently works as a literacy/writing tutor with middle school and high school students. She loves soccer, listening to music, and learning French.

