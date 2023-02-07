Mulberries By Jaimie Lee

Mulberries

This love is waking slow

as January ice melts, temples touching,

skin soft as a hushed prayer

of repentance under a twisted olive tree.

It is the mulberry bush we gorged on

as children, our canyon chins dribbling

with indigo lust, the sweetness in our bellies

not yet flipping our stomachs ill.

Shame is learned, Eve whispered to me;

to anyone who has feasted so relentlessly –

it lodges under fingernails like dirt, a shitty

alchemist transforming gold to lead. But

this love is a finger licked clean as bone,

pressed to knotted lips, sealed like an envelope.

It is a seed transported by a starling,

scattered in a cornfield, waiting to grow

under a shut-eye moon where light shudders

to go. This love is a woman who stumbles

with the elegance of a poem, such that my feet,

trained to tiptoe through houses of worship,

would follow her foxtrot to the gallows.

It is the window we boarded with every raised

stake, it is the greasy film of stagnation atop

an unmoving lake, it is two humans

mouth-to-mouth as this love suffocates.

By Jaimie Lee

Biography:

Jaimie Lee is a writer and psychology student from Sydney, Australia. If she could, she would spend all her time writing in sunlit kitchens surrounded by black cats.

