10/15/21: for the bell that told me to rise By Melissa Ferrer (&)

10/15/21: for the bell that told me to rise

Grief is sometimes not the sea

not the muck and mire

not viscous and lubricating.

Sometimes grief is the anchor

the log, the rock, the mountain.

Sometimes

grief is a meaty hand

pressing upon the doors of your chest

not knocking to be let in,

just seeking attention,

and acknowledgement.



Sometimes it isn’t

seeking to be understood. Sometimes it is

a weight you carry that is not yours

and none of your business, but who are you

to just cast off something asking to be seen

even if it remains silent?

Grief drags itself through your front door

after a night of fever dreams,

a night of to sleep or not to sleep,

a night that you’ve slept well.

It comes with asking. How

embrace are you really? How

ready are you to catch what may come? How

forgiving can you be of this nature

who rages her way to your doorstep,

thrusts dust and leaves into your eyes–

a windy lament that knocks off your hat

and brings you to your knees?

Can you accept this, too? A stone

rolled before the opening of your cavern–

calling your heart a grave. Can you hold this dark–

this stagnant mystic? And believe

in Lazarus

in Elijah

in a mother’s faith

in jesus in the blossom

after a long winter

in morning’s first light

after an unlit night? Can you hear

the refrain of continual beginnings?

Even when no one is around

to remind you how it sounds?

By Melissa Ferrer (&)

Biography Melissa Ferrer (&) (she/ they/ the artist formerly known as prince symbol) is a poet/writer, performer, musician, educator, motivational speaker, organizer and philarchist living in Kansas City, MO. They live in expansion and contraction. Their work can be found in Zin Daily, Fahmidan Journal, and Food for Thought Anthology– among other places. Their debut chapbook “Birthing Pains” was published by Turnsol Editions in 2020. And they are a Poetry MFA Candidate at Randolph College. Find out more about them at www.melissaferrerand.com.

